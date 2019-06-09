PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $4.46 Million in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 159,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSW. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. First Analysis lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.05 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.19 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

