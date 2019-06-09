Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,200 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $63,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $191,825 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $29.85 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

