Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 6,409 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 100.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,981,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 435,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,100. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 257,179 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.84 per share, with a total value of $30,305,973.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,743.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

