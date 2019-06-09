Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $192,479.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bilaxy. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00075801 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008192 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00189545 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006654 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00088410 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.