Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

