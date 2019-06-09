Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PFLT stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $114,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

