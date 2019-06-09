Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.89 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

PSO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.05. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pearson by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 1,300.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 244,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

