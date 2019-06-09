Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $115.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,714 shares of company stock worth $16,578,648. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

