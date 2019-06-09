PayCoin (XPY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a total market cap of $112,815.00 and $5.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004287 BTC.

About PayCoin

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

