Particl Price Reaches $3.18 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00041558 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Particl has a total market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $20,471.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

