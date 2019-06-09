Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PKOH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,785,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 588,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

