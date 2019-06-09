Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Shares of TEUM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,174,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,081. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.