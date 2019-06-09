Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,884 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

