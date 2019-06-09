Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 114,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $6,009,874.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,239,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,829,623.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 200,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $10,146,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,196,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,365,874.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,272,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 924,298 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,698,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5,923.7% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 475,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 467,856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 106,517.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 429,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 448,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.53. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.16%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

