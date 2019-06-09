Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $48.90. Pagerduty shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 1494602 shares.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.30 earnings per share.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $7,633,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

