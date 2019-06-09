OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 370,342 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $64,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 20,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $1,781,462.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 134,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,240.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,103 shares of company stock worth $20,031,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $99.16. 3,187,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

