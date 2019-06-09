Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.30 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $101.12 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on Celanese from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

