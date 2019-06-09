Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,368.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00027395 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Omni has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.01497168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001696 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001432 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,447 coins and its circulating supply is 562,131 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

