Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

In other news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,302 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,856. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

