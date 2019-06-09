O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,813 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,216,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1,439.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,061,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 992,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,912,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,127,000 after purchasing an additional 754,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,034.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE TDC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.57 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

