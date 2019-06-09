O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Clarus Corp has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $392.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

