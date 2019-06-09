NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $332,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 104.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.90 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

