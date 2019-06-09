Nuggets (NUG) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.59 million and $695.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00397526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.02400501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00152437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,691,233,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

