Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6,740.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 470.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. TheStreet raised shares of Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

