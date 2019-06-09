Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,457 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $277,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim set a $69.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of APC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.05. 9,529,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

