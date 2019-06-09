Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,771,000 after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 194,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $1,720,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,297 shares of company stock valued at $21,062,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

