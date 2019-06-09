Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

SCCO stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

