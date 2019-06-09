Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 25,748 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $3,132,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,053.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 968,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 938,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,753,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $11,102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $10,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $40.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

