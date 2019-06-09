NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Exrates, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $263.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.01492864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001696 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001434 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00062557 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Exrates and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

