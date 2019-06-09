Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Capitalization Tops $199,327.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $199,327.00 and $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 173,473,581,244 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

