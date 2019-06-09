New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,300 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at $338,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,596 shares of company stock valued at $818,250. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H opened at $73.62 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

