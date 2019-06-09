New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.17. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

