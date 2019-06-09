Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,673,000 after acquiring an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

