M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

