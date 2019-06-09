Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Movado Group has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $25.11 on Friday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Movado Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $689,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,455.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

