Motco Sells 310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 449,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 378,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 203,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $8,134,887.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,243,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,271,180.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

