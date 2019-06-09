Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 8,509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $163.73. 211,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,916. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

