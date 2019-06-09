Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $28.38 Million Stake in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,961 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BT Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BT Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $13.34. 1,212,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,817. BT Group plc has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6807 per share. This is a positive change from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

