MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 279.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.4641 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 57.04%.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

