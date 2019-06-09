MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,418,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $131,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 292.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. 196,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,481. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

