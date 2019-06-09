Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Numis Securities upgraded Mitie Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 200.17 ($2.62).

LON:MTO opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.60 ($2.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. The company has a market cap of $557.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.00%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

