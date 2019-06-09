Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Increased by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the quarter. Mimecast accounts for 6.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Mimecast by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -652.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.23. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In other news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $878,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,746 shares of company stock valued at $13,090,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/09/mimecast-ltd-nasdaqmime-position-increased-by-alpinvest-partners-b-v.html.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.