Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $901,637.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $972,886.00 and $901,637.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.01838972 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006449 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000118 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.