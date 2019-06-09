MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Cap Achieves $24.67 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $24.67 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Kryptono and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $755.55 or 0.09757933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000299 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001745 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,339,811 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Cashierest, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Kryptono, DEx.top, Coinsuper and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

