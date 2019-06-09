Mallcoin (MLC) Hits Market Cap of $793,720.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $793,720.00 and $18,920.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00403149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.02412266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00149040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

