Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,366.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. ValuEngine raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of MDGL opened at $95.14 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

