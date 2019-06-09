Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $190.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

