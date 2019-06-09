Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.05.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 159.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.