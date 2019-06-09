Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $96.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

