Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $196,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.13.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $356.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

